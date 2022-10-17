Chance to Test Ride & Win Ampere Magnus EX Electric Scooter

Ampere Electric has announced its new ‘Go Electric’ fest campaign. During this campaign, customers can benefit from exciting offers and also get a chance to test ride and win the Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter.

During this fest, customers can avail a wide and exciting array of benefits such as, up to 95% financing on the scooters with a low down payment, 8.25% p.a. interest rate, attractive exchange offer, and benefits of upto INR 2500.

In addition to these offers, customers also get a chance to test ride the coveted Magnus EX and win it! (subject to terms and conditions). GEMPL has also announced special employee offers across Government departments and corporate partnerships, making Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption widely accessible for various customer segments across India.

Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, GEMPL said, “With Ampere Go Electric Fest, customers can avail of all the exciting offers and finance schemes to own an Ampere Electric Scooter this festive season and begin their electric journey. At GEMPL, we are committed to spurring EV adoption and ushering India towards a sustainable and greener future."

These offers have been rolled out across all Ampere dealerships in India and are valid till 31st October 2022.