CEAT Enduro Tracks Off-Road Training Program Introduced

CEAT has announced the launch of "CEAT Enduro Tracks," an exclusive and pioneering enduro training program set to revolutionize off-road riding in India. This ground-breaking initiative will bring the heart-pounding world of enduro racing closer to adventure enthusiasts across the country, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to unleash their inner off-road champions.

The sessions, which commenced on June 10th, 2023, were led by renowned enduro expert Shardul Sharma, ensuring participants receive top-notch training and guidance for a safe and exhilarating track experience. With his extensive experience and accomplishments in conquering challenging terrains and representing India in international enduro events like Redbull Romaniacs 2022, Shardul Sharma is the ideal mentor for an unforgettable learning journey.

Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, CEAT Limited, said, “At CEAT, we understand the crucial role played by tyres while off roading. Our range of high-performance tyres offer superior traction, durability and control. With the launch of CEAT Enduro Tracks, we are yet again demonstrating our commitment to promoting thrilling off-road adventures while prioritizing rider safety. Under the guidance of the famed Enduro expert, Shardul Sharma and his team of experienced instructors, participants will benefit from interactive workshops, hands-on training sessions, and practical riding exercises. Enduro Tracks provides a safe and controlled environment for riders to push their limits, enhance their abilities, and master challenging terrains with confidence. We believe this program will create an unforgettable learning experience for all participants.”

Enduro Tracks encompasses a holistic training program designed to cater to riders of diverse proficiency levels. Whether you're a beginner venturing into the world of enduro riding or a seasoned rider aiming to refine your skills, the program offers a comprehensive range of essential aspects, including bike control techniques, obstacle negotiation, endurance training, navigation skills, and bike maintenance.