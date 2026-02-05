Mahindra Partners With indie Semiconductor for Advanced In-Cabin Monitoring Tech

Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with indie Semiconductor to deploy one of the most advanced driver and occupant monitoring systems (DOMS) in the Indian market for its Electric Origin SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6.

Under the collaboration, indie’s CABIN EYE® perception software, developed by emotion3D and recently acquired by indie, will be integrated with EyeDentity, Mahindra’s in-house camera-based DOMS hardware platform. The system enables real-time monitoring of drivers and occupants, enhancing both safety and comfort.

Mahindra has been pushing the envelope on vehicle safety, with the BE 6 and XEV 9e recently securing the highest-ever 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety ratings. By introducing DOMS functionality, the automaker is going beyond current Indian regulations and test protocols. The feature will also benefit from Mahindra’s software-defined vehicle architecture, allowing continuous updates via over-the-air (OTA) updates to add new safety and comfort capabilities over time.

As ADAS requirements increasingly demand accurate detection of driver drowsiness, distraction, responsiveness, and occupant presence, high-performance perception software has become critical. indie claims its CABIN EYE software delivers high accuracy and low latency while keeping processing requirements in check, enabling scalable deployment across vehicle platforms.

Mahindra’s DOMS technology is already live and in active use across multiple Electric Origin SUVs on Indian roads, marking another step in the brand’s push toward next-generation vehicle safety.