Jaguar Marks 90 Years With SS Jaguar and Type 00 Concept Showcase in London

Jaguar celebrated a major milestone by bringing its past and future together in the heart of London. To mark 90 years since its first name-bearing car, the brand displayed the original 1935 SS Jaguar alongside the futuristic Type 00 concept outside The Chancery Rosewood hotel—marking the first time the two have ever appeared together.

The spotlight wasn’t just on history. The Type 00 concept debuted in a striking new London Red finish, a bespoke shade inspired by the city’s redbrick Victorian architecture and unmistakable icons like red phone booths and double-decker buses. It’s a bold nod to Jaguar’s British roots, wrapped in a thoroughly modern design.

Parked beside it, the SS Jaguar reminded onlookers why the brand made waves back in 1935. Designed by Sir William Lyons, the car broke away from the upright, utilitarian British cars of the era with its low roofline and long bonnet—early signs of the sleek, performance-led design language Jaguar would become known for. Lyons’ design mantra, “copy nothing,” remains central to the brand’s identity even today.

This symbolic pairing also hints at what’s next. Jaguar has confirmed that its first production model under the brand’s new luxury-led repositioning will arrive in 2026, in the form of an all-new GT. If the Type 00 concept is any indication, Jaguar’s next chapter is shaping up to be just as bold as its first.