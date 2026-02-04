Mahindra's Biggest Export Order: 35,000 Units of Single-Cab Scorpio Pik Up

Mahindra & Mahindra has secured a major international order, announcing plans to supply 35,000 units of the Scorpio Pik Up to Indonesia in 2026. The vehicles will be delivered to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, as part of the government-backed Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) project.

The Scorpio Pik Ups will play a key role in strengthening rural logistics by supporting cooperatives being established across Indonesia. The aim is simple but impactful—enable smoother movement of fresh agricultural produce from farms to marketplaces, reducing inefficiencies and improving income opportunities for local farmers.

Under the partnership, Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will work closely to equip Koperasi with vehicles capable of handling demanding operating conditions. From unpaved village roads to rugged farm tracks, the Scorpio Pik Up’s proven toughness makes it well-suited for first-mile and intra-village logistics.

All vehicles will be manufactured at Mahindra’s Nashik plant in India, reinforcing the brand’s growing export footprint. Known globally for their durability, strong payload capacity, and low running costs, the Scorpio Pik Ups are tailored to meet the practical needs of rural transport ecosystems.

By enabling efficient aggregation of produce at the village level and seamless movement within cooperative networks, the Scorpio Pik Up fleet is expected to support Indonesia’s broader vision of empowering villages as self-sustaining economic hubs.

The deal marks another milestone for Mahindra’s commercial vehicle business, highlighting the Scorpio Pik Up’s relevance not just in India, but across emerging markets where reliability and real-world capability matter most.