BRABUS Turns the Lamborghini Urus SE Minty Fresh With 900hp

BRABUS has officially stepped into Lamborghini territory, and it hasn’t done so quietly. The German aftermarket heavyweight has unveiled its first-ever Lamborghini-based build—the BRABUS 900 Urus SE—and it’s as wild as you’d expect, both in numbers and in looks.

The debut took place on ice at Austria’s FAT Ice Race, a fitting stage for a machine that thrives on drama. What really stole the spotlight, though, was the colour. Dubbed “MINT,” this Urus SE is drenched head to toe in a striking green finish that pops even harder against a frozen backdrop. Carbon fibre accents at the front, sides, and rear keep the look aggressive and unmistakably BRABUS.

Under the skin, things get even more serious. BRABUS has reworked the Urus SE’s hybrid powertrain, giving the twin-turbo V8 a healthy boost through revised calibration tailored specifically for the electrified setup. While technical details remain under wraps, the results are clear.

The combustion engine now delivers 708hp, which, when combined with the 192hp electric motor, pushes total output to a brutal 900hp. Performance stays firmly in super-SUV territory, with a claimed 0–100 km/h sprint of 3.2 seconds and a top speed capped at 312 km/h.

As with anything wearing the BRABUS badge, exclusivity comes at a price. The BRABUS 900 Lamborghini Urus SE starts at around $590,000, making it one of the most extreme—and eye-catching—Urus builds money can buy.

Subtle? Not a chance. Memorable? Absolutely.

