Can You Name the 1st French Carmaker to Join TikTok?

After having succeeded in bringing together communities of passionate people on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, Renault has decided to create a new social media account on TikTok, a platform with billions of users and 167 million videos viewed per minute.

As the first French car manufacturer on the platform, Renault aims to win over a younger clientele and speak to a generation that prefers short, captivating, and entertaining videos.

In the coming weeks, TikTok users will be able to discover a number of videos created following the platform’s typically energetic style, presenting all Renault’s new products and also special campaigns made in collaboration with content creators. Renault’s TikTok page will also give users a behind-the-scenes look at video and photo shootings and major events, accompanied by original and captivating sounds.

Already on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube for several years and now TikTok, Renault has, at the same time, decided to expand its digital presence by opening a Pinterest profile too, the social network with more than 400 million active users per month and leader in the field of social marketing and commerce.

On this network, the brand will share the most beautiful photos of its models and activations for private and professional users who use the platform daily to get inspired, keep up to date on international trends and look for new products or ideas.

https://philcarprices.weebly.com/

https://flipboard.com/@phicarprice

https://www.scoop.it/u/philkotseminion01-gmail-com