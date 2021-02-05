Meet BWG 200 - Customised KTM 200 Duke by Autologue Design

There are several customised KTM 200 Duke models out there and, thus, making your own custom 200 Duke unique has become quite a challenge. However, challenges are what guys at Autologue Design, one of the most popular motorcycle customising brands in India, feed on. And they have created a truly unique-looking KTM 200 Duke in association with BikeWithGirl, a famous vlogger and motorcycle enthusiast, and together they named it the BWG 200. Check out its details in the video below uploaded by BikeWithGirl on YouTube.

We must say that the BWG 200 looks unique indeed. Clearly, a lot of work and manhours have been spent on this project. Interestingly, around 80% of the parts used to create this build are 3D printed. Autologue Design has also used carbon-fibre for the radiator shrouds and fully-digital instrument cluster surround. The shape of the fuel tank has been inspired by that of the Chappie, one of Autologue Design’s earlier and highly-popular custom KTM 200 Duke.

Also Read: KTM 200 Duke vs KTM RC 200 - Top-End Highway Battle Amongst Siblings

The split seat setup of the stock 200 Duke has been replaced by a single-piece custom unit finished in luxury themed brown and black. Both the fenders have been swapped for custom-made pieces. The tail light is also new and looks pretty nice. Since the BWG 200 is a scrambler, therefore, it runs on knobbier tyres. And as it is capable of handling some off-road beating, a bash plate and front sprocket guard have been installed, too.

No changes have been made to the 200cc single-cylinder engine of the motorcycle, however, a custom exhaust has been included, which not just looks good but sounds great as well. Another interesting element of the BWG 200 is the rearview bar-end mirrors. These glassless units are from Motogadget and are said to be unbreakable. Some of the other changes include a full-LED headlamp with a protective grille, fly screen, a compass integrated into the fuel tank, rear wheel cover, etc.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.