Buying a Ducati in India will soon become costlier as the Italian motorcycle brand has announced a price hike across its entire range of products. The revised prices will be applicable from 1 Jan 2023.

The updated prices will come into effect across all models and variants of the bikes and will be applicable on all official Ducati dealerships across India in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Ducati promises and identifies with Style, Sophistication, Performance, and Trust and aims to keep pace with the prices in the Indian market. Ducati has been absorbing costs for some time but will now have to pass on the increase through a revision in prices due to a substantial increment in costs related to raw material, production, and logistics.

This year, Ducati unveiled the most-awaited MY23 motorcycle range at the Ducati World Première 2023 starting with the V4 range - Diavel V4, Panigale V4 R, Multistrada V4 Rally and Streetfighter V4 along with 3 other brand-new models consisting of Monster SP, Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, and the all-new Scrambler 2G, with variants like Nightshift, Full Throttle and Icon and has received promising feedback from the riding community and Ducatisti.

Ducati remains committed to India and will launch all the motorcycles unveiled globally, in the Indian market and will share an update on the MY23 motorcycle range in January 2023.