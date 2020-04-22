BS6 VW Polo MPI and BS6 VW Polo TSI mileage officially revealed

Last month, Volkswagen launched the BS6 Polo MPI and BS6 Polo TSI. Now, the company has revealed the fuel economy ratings of the BS6 Polo carline.

Volkswagen had announced the BS6 Polo with two engines, a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit. The MPI engine produces 76 PS at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 2,950-3,800 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and returns a fuel economy of 17.75 km/l.

The TSI engine develops 110 PS at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It was announced with two transmissions, a 6-speed manual unit and a 6-speed automatic unit. However, the automatic option hasn’t been listed yet. The BS6 Polo TSI manual’s fuel economy rating is 18.24 km/l.

BS6 VW Polo - Specifications*

Aspect BS6 VW Polo 1.0L MPI BS6 VW Polo 1.0L TSI Engine Type EA211 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated three-cylinder EA211 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder Displacement 999 cc 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Maximum Power 76 PS at 6,200 rpm 110 PS at 5,000-5,500 rpm Maximum Torque 95 Nm at 2,950-3,800 rpm 175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic Fuel Economy Rating 17.75 km/l 18.24 km/l (manual)/TBA (automatic)

Volkswagen offers the BS6 Polo in Trend Line, Comfort Line Plus and High Line Plus trims, with prices starting at INR 5.83 lakh*. The prices are quite exorbitant for a ten-year-old car. The recently launched BS6 Tata Altroz is priced from just INR 5.29 lakh*. The prices of the BS6 Maruti Baleno and the BS6 Hyundai i20 start at INR 5.64 lakh* and INR 5.60 lakh* respectively.

BS6 VW Polo - Prices*

Variant Price Polo 1.0L MPI manual Trend Line Non-Metallic INR 5,82,500 Polo 1.0L MPI manual Trend Line Metallic INR 5,92,500 Polo 1.0L MPI manual Comfort Line Non-Metallic INR 6,76,500 Polo 1.0L MPI manual Comfort Line Metallic INR 6,86,500 Polo 1.0L TSI manual High Line Plus INR 8,02,300 Polo 1.0L TSI automatic High Line Plus INR 9,12,600

*Ex-showroom