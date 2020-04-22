BS6 VW Polo MPI and BS6 VW Polo TSI mileage officially revealed

22/04/2020 - 10:19 | | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Last month, Volkswagen launched the BS6 Polo MPI and BS6 Polo TSI. Now, the company has revealed the fuel economy ratings of the BS6 Polo carline.

Vw Polo Facelift Front
Volkswagen hasn't revealed the mileage of the BS6 Polo TSI automatic.

Volkswagen had announced the BS6 Polo with two engines, a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit. The MPI engine produces 76 PS at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 2,950-3,800 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and returns a fuel economy of 17.75 km/l.

The TSI engine develops 110 PS at 5,000-5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It was announced with two transmissions, a 6-speed manual unit and a 6-speed automatic unit. However, the automatic option hasn’t been listed yet. The BS6 Polo TSI manual’s fuel economy rating is 18.24 km/l.

BS6 VW Polo - Specifications*

AspectBS6 VW Polo 1.0L MPIBS6 VW Polo 1.0L TSI
Engine TypeEA211 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated three-cylinderEA211 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder
Displacement999 cc999 cc
Fuel TypePetrolPetrol
Maximum Power76 PS at 6,200 rpm110 PS at 5,000-5,500 rpm
Maximum Torque95 Nm at 2,950-3,800 rpm175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual/6-speed automatic
Fuel Economy Rating17.75 km/l18.24 km/l (manual)/TBA (automatic)

2019 Volkswagen Polo And Vento Launched 4
Volkswagen offers the BS6 Polo in Trend Line, Comfort Line Plus and High Line Plus trims

Volkswagen offers the BS6 Polo in Trend Line, Comfort Line Plus and High Line Plus trims, with prices starting at INR 5.83 lakh*. The prices are quite exorbitant for a ten-year-old car. The recently launched BS6 Tata Altroz is priced from just INR 5.29 lakh*. The prices of the BS6 Maruti Baleno and the BS6 Hyundai i20 start at INR 5.64 lakh* and INR 5.60 lakh* respectively.

BS6 VW Polo - Prices*

VariantPrice
Polo 1.0L MPI manual Trend Line Non-MetallicINR 5,82,500
Polo 1.0L MPI manual Trend Line MetallicINR 5,92,500
Polo 1.0L MPI manual Comfort Line Non-MetallicINR 6,76,500
Polo 1.0L MPI manual Comfort Line MetallicINR 6,86,500
Polo 1.0L TSI manual High Line PlusINR 8,02,300
Polo 1.0L TSI automatic High Line PlusINR 9,12,600

Also See: VW Taigun vs. VW T-Cross: Can you spot the differences?

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest