BS6 Mahindra Scorpio launched, priced from INR 11.98 lakh

Mahindra has launched the BS6 Scorpio in India, with prices starting at INR 11.98 lakh. The new compact SUV is available in fewer configurations.

As we had reported earlier this month, Mahindra has revised the variant line-up of the Scorpio along with the BS6 upgrade. The company has deleted the base S3 variant and now offers the ladder-frame compact SUV in only the S5, S7, S9 and S11 variants. The carried over variants haven't changed much with respect to equipment. The S5 variant has received lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps. The S11 variant is no longer available with the part-time four-wheeler drive system option.

Mahindra used to offer the Scorpio with three diesel engines previously. The base option was a 2.5-litre m2DICR unit producing 75 HP at 3,200 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,200 rpm. The second option was a 2.2-litre mHawk that developed 120 HP at 4,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800 rpm. Both these engines came with a 5-speed MT. The top-end option was a 2.2-litre mHawk unit that delivered 140 HP at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm. It was available with only a 6-speed MT.

Mahindra has upgraded only the top-end 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine to comply with the BS6 emission norms. This engine still produces a maximum power of 140 HP at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 320 Nm at 1,500-2,800 rpm. As before, it is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

BS6 Mahindra Scorpio - Prices*

Variant Price BS6 Scorpio S5 INR 11,98,791 BS6 Scorpio S7 INR 13,83,428 BS6 Scorpio S9 INR 14,36,172 BS6 Scorpio S11 INR 15,52,542

*Ex-showroom Mumbai