Specifications of BS6 Jawa & BS6 Jawa 42 revealed - IAB Report

Classic Legends launched the BS6 Jawa and BS6 Jawa 42 in India earlier this year. Now, it has revealed the specifications of both the updated retro-styled motorcycles.

The Jawa and Jawa 42 received their BS6 update in March 2020. While both the BS6 bikes are identical to their BS4 versions in terms of aesthetics, their specifications were expected to be slightly different. However, at the time of the launch, Jawa didn’t reveal the official specifications.

The 293 cc single-cylinder engine of the Jawa and Jawa 42 produced 27 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Now, with the BS6 update, this engine churns out 26.51 PS and 27.05 Nm. This implies that the BS6 Jawa and BS6 Jawa 42 have 0.86 PS of less power and 0.96 Nm of less torque as compared to their BS4 counterparts. Also, the new BS6-compliant models are heavier than their predecessors by 12 kg and weigh 182 kg.

With the BS6 update, the Jawa and Jawa 42 have received a price hike of up to INR 10,000. The starting price of the BS6 Jawa is INR 1.73 lakh* whereas the prices of the BS6 Jawa 42 starts at INR 1.60 lakh*.

BS4 Jawa vs. BS6 Jawa - Prices*

Colour Single ABS old price (INR) Single ABS new price (INR) Dual ABS old price (INR) Dual ABS new price (INR) Black 1,64,300 1,73,164 1,73,242 1,82,106 Grey 1,64,300 1,73,164 1,73,242 1,82,106 Maroon 1,64,300 1,74,228 1,73,242 1,73,242

BS4 Jawa 42 vs. BS6 Jawa 42 - Prices*

Colour Single ABS old price (INR) Single ABS new price (INR) Dual ABS old price (INR) Dual ABS new price (INR) Haley’s Teal 1,55,300 1,60,300 1,64,242 1,69,242 Comet Red 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,64,242 1,74,170 Galactic Green 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,64,242 1,74,170 Nebula Blue 1,55,300 1,65,228 1,65,228 1,74,170 Lumos Lime 1,55,300 1,64,164 1,64,242 1,64,242 Starlight Blue 1,55,300 1,60,300 1,64,242 1,69,242

In other news, Jawa resumed its retail operations in India last month. So, the deliveries of the Jawa Perak could begin soon.