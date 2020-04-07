Hero Xtreme 200S, Hero Xtreme 200R & Hero XPulse 200T temporarily discontinued?

Hero MotoCorp, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, has removed three of its 200 cc motorcycles - the Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R, and XPulse 200T - from its official website. This could mean that these models have been temporarily discontinued.

All the three aforementioned models were BS4-compliant. Considering the current nationwide lockdown that has been imposed by the Indian Govt until at least 14 April 2020, Hero MotoCorp has temporarily suspended all of its operations and shut down its manufacturing facilities. This could be one of the primary reasons that have caused a delay in the launch of the BS6 models of the Hero Xtreme 200S, Hero Xtreme 200R, and Hero XPulse 200T.

Perhaps, that’s why Hero MotoCorp has temporarily discontinued the BS4 versions of the Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R, and XPulse 200T. The company would relaunch these bikes in their BS6 avatar when the ongoing COVID-19 situation permits and then feature them back on its official website.

The Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S are siblings. The former is a naked motorcycle whereas the latter is a fully-faired machine. Both of them share the same BS4-complaint 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 18.4 PS of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. This air-cooled engine has 2 valves and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S also have the same set of hardware including the suspension and braking setup. The Xtreme 200S, however, is better equipped in terms of features. For example, it has a full-LED headlight and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation function.

The XPulse 200T is a road-biased version of the Hero XPulse 200. It also uses the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S. The XPulse 200T features an LED headlamp, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrumentation and an under-seat USB charger.

In other news, the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R has already been listed on the brand’s official website. However, because of the current Coronavirus situation, the bike’s launch could be delayed.

