BS6 Hero HF Deluxe gets a minor price hike - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the BS6 HF Deluxe. The 100 cc commuter has become INR 750 more expensive with the price hike.

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Price

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe is available in two variants - Standard and i3s. When launched last year, the Standard variant was priced at INR 55,925* whereas the i3s model retailed at INR 57,250*. Now, Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices and both the variants cost INR 750 more.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Standard INR 55,925 INR 56,675 INR 750 i3s INR 57,250 INR 58,000 INR 750

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Specs

Powering the greener Hero HF Deluxe is a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine. It comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Xsens technology with programmed fuel injection that improves the overall fuel efficiency and performance of the motorcycle. The air-cooled mill has a SOHC set up. It churns out 8.02 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Features

Both the variants of the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe have alloy wheels with drum brakes. There’s no option for a disc brake. As the name suggests, the i3s variant features Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary ‘idle start-stop system’ whose aim is to improve the bike’s fuel efficiency. It can be enabled/disabled via a dedicated switch located on the RHS switchgear.

For a comfortable ride, the Hero HF Deluxe comes fitted with a long seat. Also, the suspension set up (telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers) is tuned to provide a plush ride.

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Colours

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe is available in 5 colour options. These include Techno Blue, Heavy Grey with Green, Heavy Grey with Black, Black with Purple and Black with Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi