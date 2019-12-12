BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 to come in new colours - Report

While Royal Enfield is yet to announce the launch details of its BS-VI range, a report from GaadiWaadi claims that the updated Classic 350 will be available in new colour options. The source report further adds that the Classic 350 will get alloys wheels too, although that feature is already available as an option on the current motorcycle.

Also read: Royal Enfield to open 300 new Studio Store dealerships till March 2020

The alloy wheels are available for an additional INR 10,000 over the price of the vehicle. The optional wheels bring the convenience of tubeless tyres. In comparison, the stock wire-spoke units are wrapped in tube tyres.

Regular readers would know that the next-generation Royal Enfield motorcycles are likely to get delayed, and we may see the new models in mid-2020. In the meantime, the Chennai-based two-wheeler brand will introduce the BS-VI compliant variant of the existing 350 range. The 500 series, on the other hand, will be reportedly discontinued.

Mechanical specifications of the current Royal Enfield 350 range uses a carbureted-equipped 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.07 PS of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The BS-VI compliant version will arrive with a fuel injection system, O2 sensors and a new catalytic converter to comply with the more stringent norms. The performance numbers may witness a marginal drop – something that we have seen with most of the BS-VI motorcycles and scooters.

The additional hardware to comply with the BS-VI norms will push the prices higher, and we could be looking at a 10-15% rise in the ex-showroom prices. Do note that the styling and other hardware specifications will not undergo any major changes. The new colours and revised graphics will give the motorcycle a refreshed look.

The shock absorption tasks will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. There will be two variants: single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. The former will have a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, while the latter will boast dual disc brakes.

Also Read: BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan to feature switchable ABS

Meanwhile, the company is working on its next-generation bikes that would use new platforms. The entry-level models – Classic, Thunderbird, Bullet and Himalayan – will use the J platform. The middleweight (650) range, which currently comprises the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650, will make use of the P architecture. A middleweight Royal Enfield Himalayan is also likely to be based on the same platform, although the company is yet to make any announcements. Lastly, the Q and K architecture would underpin higher-displacement motorcycles.

[Source: gaadiwaadi.com]