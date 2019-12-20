Honda's cumulative global motorcycle production hits 400 million units

Honda Motor Company has marked the 400 million-unit milestone for global motorcycle production. The company had reached the first 100 million in 1997 while the 200-million mark was achieved in 2008. It had announced reaching the 300 million-unit milestone in 2014.

Also Read: BS-VI Honda Activa 125 sales cross 25,000 units

Honda Motor Company was founded in 1948. The company introduced its first motorcycle, the Dream D-Type, a year later in 1949. The 400-unit milestone comes 70 years after the introduction of the Dream D-Type. The Japanese brand currently produces motorcycles from 50 cc commuters to 1,800 cc models, at 35 facilities in 21 countries. It had commenced the mass-production of motorcycles at its first overseas production facility in 1963.

Here are the major milestones that Honda Motor Company reached on its way to 400 million-unit global motorcycle production:

1948: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. founded

1949: Honda introduces its first major motorcycle model, the Dream D-Type

1958: The company introduces its first Super Cub, the Super Cub C100

1963: Honda commences motorcycle production in Belgium - its first motorcycle factory outside of Japan

1967: Honda starts motorcycle production in Thailand

1968: Honda achieves 10 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

1971: The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer starts motorcycle production in Indonesia

1976: The company commences motorcycle production in Brazil | Honda begins motorcycle production in Italy

1979: Honda begins motorcycle production in North America

1980: Honda starts motorcycle production in Nigeria

1984: The Japanese brand achieves 50 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

1992: Honda starts motorcycle production in China

1997: Honda commences motorcycle production in Vietnam | Honda reaches 100 million unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

2001: Honda begins motorcycle production in India

2004: The company crosses 10 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time

2008: Honda achieves 200 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

2013: Honda begins motorcycle production in Bangladesh

2014: Honda reaches 300 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

2018: The Japanese brand exceeds 20 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time

2019: Honda reaches 400 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

In India, the Japanese two-wheeler brand has started rolling out the BS-VI compliant products. The company launched its first BS-VI compliant motorcycle, the SP 125 in the Indian market in November 2019. Apart from introducing mass-segment products. It plans to expand its big bike portfolio and has announced that it will double its premium portfolio and produce superbikes in India.

The 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, CRF1100L Africa Twin and the CB1000R will reach our market soon. All these premium models were unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Honda already offers the CBR650R in India, and the CB650R is expected to arrive on our shores in early 2020.

Also Read: Limited edition Honda CB1000R+ gets SC-Project exhaust

Honda is also working on a Rebel 500-based scrambler, although it's too early to comment about the Indian launch of the vehicle. Regular readers would know that Suzuki and Honda have reportedly lost interest in making Royal Enfield-style motorcycles.