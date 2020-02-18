BS-VI discounts: Up to 6 lakh off on Tata Hexa, up to 2 lakh off on Tata Nexon

With March closing in, it’s raining discounts at dealerships to clear BS-IV stock. Some Tata Motors dealerships are offering BS-IV clearance discount of up to INR 6 lakh on the Hexa and up to INR 2 lakh on the Nexon.

The Tata Hexa is the last remaining model in the Tata Motors passenger vehicle line-up that is planned but yet to be upgraded to BS-VI. It will be discontinued for a short while before being put on sale with a BS-VI engine. The arrival of the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Gravitas has made things more difficult for the Tata Hexa. These new C-SUVs will also be offered with 6- and 7-seat options and they will be launched in the next few months.

Tata Motors offers the Hexa in XE/XE Commercial, XM/XMA, XM+ and XT/XTA/XT 4x4 trims. There are two engine options to select from, both diesel: 2.2L Varicor 320 and 2.2L Varicor 400.

The Varicor 320 engine produces 150 PS at 4,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Varicor 400 unit develops 156 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. An AWD option is available if selecting this engine along with a 6-speed MT.

BS-IV Tata Hexa - Prices*

Hexa XE 4x2 MT- INR 13,70,266

Hexa XE Commercial MT - INR 13,70,266

Hexa XM 4x2 MT - INR 15,29,779

Hexa XM+ 4x2 MT - INR 16,37,776

Hexa XT 4x2 MT - INR 17,94,860

Hexa XT 4x4 MT - INR 19,27,819

Hexa XMA 4x2 AT - INR 16,53,989

Hexa XTA 4x2 AT - INR 19,10,995

The BS-IV Tata Nexon is the pre-facelift model that has been officially discontinued, and so, it may be available at only select dealerships now. It was manufactured with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (110 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (110 PS/260 Nm), both paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.

The last known retail prices of the BS-IV Tata Nexon started at INR 6.73 lakh* and went up to INR 11.40 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Image Source: facebook.com]