BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 Street specs leaked ahead of imminent launch

Bajaj Auto will soon launch the updated BS-VI Avenger 160 Street in India. Ahead of the imminent launch, the specifications have leaked.

BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 Street Specs

The new BS-VI Avenger 160 Street will be powered by a 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that will produce a maximum power of 11 kW or 14.95 PS at 8,500 rpm. It is the same engine that we have seen in the BS-IV Avenger 160 Street and it develops 11.03 kW or 15 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm in the same. So, there is hardly any power difference between the BS-IV and BS-VI models.

As far as the torque output of the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is concerned, it is being anticipated that the torque figure will be more or less the same - 13.5 Nm (at 7,500 rpm). Also, to meet the new BS-VI emission norms, Bajaj Auto has added a fuel-injection system, an ECU, and a new cat-con.

If we talk about the dimensions of the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street, they have been left untouched. The BS-VI version is 2210 mm long, 806 mm wide, 1070 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 1490 mm.

The new Avenger 160 Street will have no visual changes whatsoever. It will look very similar to the outgoing BS-IV model and carry the same modern Sportster-type style. So, features like roadster-like headlamp design, LED DRLs, low and long profile seat, super-wide rear tyre, comfortable riding posture, sporty exhaust, etc. can be found in the BS-VI model, too. Also, the Avenger 160 Street will continue to have the same colour options as before - Ebony Black and Spicy Red.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. Bajaj Dominar 400 - Specs, features & prices compared

It is being speculated that the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 Street would be priced at INR 89,536* which would make it around INR 6.2k more expensive than its BS-IV counterpart that retails at INR 83,251*.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more updates on Bajaj Auto and more two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi