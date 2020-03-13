BS-VI 2020 Honda Dio TVC released, highlights its new features [Video]

Honda was one of the first two-wheeler companies in India to start rolling out updated BS-VI compliant products. The last Honda scooter that underwent BS-IV to BS-VI conversion was the Dio. The BS-VI 2020 Honda Dio was launched in February 2020. Now, the Japanese company has released its TVC.

The commercial of the 2020 Dio highlights some of its new features like LED DRL or position light, bright LED headlamp and fully-digital instrument cluster that shows information like speed, distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, trip meters, odometer, clock, service due indicator, etc.

Apart from the aforementioned features, the commercial also highlights the new Honda Dio’s large front pocket which can easily accommodate a water bottle, external fuel lid for easy refuelling, side stand engine cut off feature, telescopic front suspension, silent start with ACG, split grab rail and advanced engine with Honda’s ESP technology.

The Honda Dio has always been one of the most dynamic-looking scooters available in the country. In its BS-VI avatar, it continues being that. In fact, it has become even better than before. It is powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that comes equipped with Honda’s Programmed Fuel-Injection (PGM-Fi) for better throttle response, performance, and fuel efficiency. This engine produces 5.71 kW or 7.79 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and generates 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm.

The BS-VI Honda Dio is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe. The former is priced at INR 59,990* and comes in 4 colour options - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazz Blue, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange. The Deluxe variant of the 2020 Dio retails at INR 63,340* and is offered in 3 colours - Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Dazzle Yellow Metallic.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi