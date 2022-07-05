Bounce Electric Scooters to Strengthen Their Presence in Rural India

In a move to promote the adoption of cleaner and affordable mobility solutions, Bounce has entered into a partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India, an SPV established under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Through this agreement, Bounce will strengthen its presence in the rural areas across India by selling its products and services through the CSC network. Initially, the company will offer the following products and services - Bounce Infinity e-scooters, Fleet Rental & 2W/3W Retrofitting. This partnership is a collaborative effort to bring Bounce’s smart mobility offerings to rural customers across the country.

With the MoU, Bounce will aim at improving mobility at over seven lakh villages across India with its various consumer-centric offerings. To facilitate smooth rural commerce, the centers are equipped with highly trained village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) catering to all financial and product queries; and enabling sales and service to end customers in rural areas under one roof.

In a formal ceremony held in New Delhi earlier, Mr. Sachin Vasanth Shenoy, Vice President - Expansion, Bounce and Mr. Dinesh Tyagi IAS, Managing Director, CSC SPV along with Gaurav Kumar Chaudhary, Head of CSC Rural e-Mobility Initiative, Common Services Center SPV signed and exchanged the agreement.

CSC Grameen eStore is a ground-breaking eCommerce initiative by CSC SPV (Operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India) to promote digital ordering and delivery safely to the consumer’s doorstep.