New Bosch split-screen display announced, will debut on BMW bikes

The instrument clusters of motorbikes will witness another interesting development later this year in the form of the new Bosch split-screen display that will make its debut on BMW motorcycles. As the name suggests, the 10.25-inch TFT screen will simultaneously showcase relevant riding information as well as maps for navigation. Bosch has also introduced mySPIN mobile app which will allow riders to cast their smartphone’s display on the company’s latest split-screen TFT panel.

According to Bosch, a survey was carried out among 2,600 motorcyclists and it was found that eight out of ten riders will welcome the functionality of the new system. The Bosch split-screen display is large enough to showcase the necessary information without distracting the rider. Also, riders will have the privilege to select what content they wish to see on the display. Of course, critical details such as speed, warnings, and tell-tale lights will always be present.

Bosch has synced the split-screen display with the mySPIN mobile app in such a way that the content of a smartphone is automatically adapted to show information that fits the size of the 10.25-inch TFT panel. The mySPIN mobile app will also provide riders access to a rich service offering via various motorcycle-specific apps. Overall, the application promises to deliver an enhanced riding experience.

The new Bosch split-screen display will make its debut later this year on BMW motorcycles. However, we do not have an exact timeline as to by when we can expect the system to come as an integrated feature of the motorbikes. Other motorcycle manufactures, like Ducati and Kawasaki, will also introduce the mySPIN mobile app to their future bikes.

