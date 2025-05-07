BMW Reveals Limited-Run M4 CS Edition VR46 to Honor Valentino Rossi

BMW has taken the wraps off the 2025 M4 CS Edition VR46, a wild, limited-run tribute to MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi, marking his 46th birthday in signature M style. Limited to just 92 units globally, this edition celebrates the nine-time world champion who now races with BMW in endurance motorsport.

A Tribute Built for Speed and Style

Available in Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic and Marina Bay Blue Metallic, the M4 CS VR46 proudly features Rossi’s trademark #46 on both sides. Yellow accents in Sao Paulo Yellow highlight the kidney grille, alloy wheels, brake calipers, and even a hand-painted carbon roof bearing Rossi’s autograph and VR46 logo.

ALSO READ: 2026 BMW M2 Racing Is the Lightweight Throwback We Needed

Inside, the cabin screams exclusivity with Black/Night Blue Merino leather M Carbon bucket seats, yellow Alcantara highlights, a yellow 12 o’clock steering wheel marker, and a numbered edition plaque on the center console.

Track-Ready Engineering

Under the hood lies a 543 hp, 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic and BMW’s xDrive AWD system. It rockets from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 188 mph. Track-tuned suspension and steering components ensure razor-sharp handling to match the looks.

With just 46 examples of each color available and a price tag starting at $155,000, the M4 CS Edition VR46 is pure collector-grade machinery—for BMW diehards and Rossi fans alike.

Source