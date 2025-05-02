2026 BMW M2 Racing Is the Lightweight Throwback We Needed

BMW has officially unveiled its all-new M2 Racing, the next-gen entry-level race car set to replace the M235i, M240i, and M2 CS Racing. Making its public debut at the DTM season opener in Oschersleben, the track-only machine is based on the G87 M2 but packs a surprising twist under the hood.

Unlike the road-going M2 with its six-cylinder S58 engine, the M2 Racing gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder B48 engine—a move aimed at reducing weight and running costs. It also allows the car to compete in displacement-restricted race series, echoing the original E30 M3’s legendary touring car formula.

Priced at €98,000 (excluding options and taxes), the M2 Racing undercuts BMW’s higher-tier M4 GT4 EVO and GT3 EVO offerings, making it a compelling choice for privateers and customer racing teams.

Despite the downsized engine, it’s every bit a motorsport machine. Highlights include GT4-derived exhaust, exclusive 18-inch forged wheels, Makrolon rear side windows, a synthetic front splitter, and quick-release hood and trunk locks. A carbon roof comes standard, while a rear wing and passenger seat are optional.

Finished in Alpine White, the single-seater has already endured over 30,000 km of testing and is now eyeing its next challenge—the 24 Hours of Nürburgring this June.

Photos - BMW M Motorsport on Instagram