BMW R18 Transcontinental Premium Cruiser With Boxer Engine Launched

BMW R18 Transcontinental has been launched in India. The premium cruiser with a boxer engine costs Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW Motorrad India now offers three iconic motorcycles in the cruiser segment: The R 18, The R 18 Classic and The R 18 Transcontinental. The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental brings alive a nostalgic touring experience in a luxurious style.

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental is BMW Motorrad’s luxurious tourer that continues in the brand’s tradition and confidently exhibits the style of the times gone by.

The large handlebar mounted fairing with windshield, wind deflectors, pillion seat, cases finished in body colour and the light alloy cast wheels embodies the classic American touring bike designed for relaxed cruising and luxurious touring. Its purity of functional and stylish design elements such as the double cradle frame, the tear drop tank, the exposed gloss nickel-plated driveshaft and the paintwork with finely drawn double pinstripes are reminiscent of the legendary boxer from 1936.

The classically designed, rearward curving side covers blend harmoniously with the elongated lines, combining the handlebar mounted front trim adds a distinctive touch, while two circular mirrors live up to classic styling aspirations.

The heart of the R 18 Transcontinental is an air/oil cooled two-cylinder flat twin engine– the most powerful boxer in series production by BMW. The massive 1,802 cc engine resulting from a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It produces an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 158 Nm is already available at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150 Nm always available from 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. This elemental pulling power is combined with a full, resonant sound.