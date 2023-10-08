212 Horsepower BMW M 1000 R Launched in India

08/10/2023 - 13:30 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

The all-new BMW M 1000 R supersport M Roadster has been launched in India. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this motorcycle can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships. The deliveries for the same will begin in January 2024.

2024 Bmw M 1000 R Front Left Action

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is powered by a water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for maximum riding pleasure. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M R sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 280 km/h.

The M Competition Package offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetic rider alike. In addition to the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme, the M Competition package includes M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.

2024 Bmw M 1000 R Front Right Action

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo, new display of the rev counter and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, adaptive turning light, electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.

The ex-showroom price of the new model is Rs 33 lakh whereas the Competition variant of the motorcycle has been priced at Rs 38 lakh.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest