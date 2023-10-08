212 Horsepower BMW M 1000 R Launched in India

The all-new BMW M 1000 R supersport M Roadster has been launched in India. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this motorcycle can be pre-ordered at all BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships. The deliveries for the same will begin in January 2024.

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is powered by a water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for maximum riding pleasure. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The new M R sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 280 km/h.

The M Competition Package offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetic rider alike. In addition to the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme, the M Competition package includes M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.

The all-new BMW M 1000 R is equipped with an instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo, new display of the rev counter and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, adaptive turning light, electronic cruise control and heated grips are also available.

The ex-showroom price of the new model is Rs 33 lakh whereas the Competition variant of the motorcycle has been priced at Rs 38 lakh.