BMW Launches New S 1000 R in India at ₹19.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new S 1000 R roadster, priced at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a CBU, bookings are now open across all BMW Motorrad dealerships.

The new S 1000 R blends aggressive styling with everyday usability. Its Splitface LED headlamp with DRLs, compact tail design, and integrated turn signal-brake light setup give it a sharp, athletic presence. Buyers can choose from three styling options – Blackstorm Metallic, the Style Sport package with Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow paint and tinted sport windscreen, or the exclusive M package with BMW’s iconic motorsport colours.

Powering the machine is a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine delivering 170 hp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm, pushing the bike from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited). Compared to its predecessor, power has gone up by 5 hp, while the optional M Endurance chain with shorter gearing improves responsiveness and requires minimal upkeep.

The S 1000 R comes loaded with tech, including Headlight Pro with DRLs, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ABS Pro, Engine Drag Torque Control, riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic), Hill Start Control, a 6.5-inch TFT display with connectivity, USB charging port, and more.

Optional add-ons enhance versatility: