BMW S 1000 RR Hits 1,000 Sales Milestone in India

BMW Motorrad India has proudly announced the sale of its 1,000th unit of the BMW S 1000 RR, marking a significant milestone for the brand’s flagship performance superbike in the country. A long-standing favorite among speed lovers, the S 1000 RR continues to lead the superbike segment with its racetrack-bred DNA.

The landmark motorcycle was delivered to Mr. Varun Yadav from Delhi, becoming the 1,000th proud owner of the S 1000 RR in India. The special handover ceremony was hosted by BMW Motorrad India Director Shardenduu Chaturvedi and Lutyens Motorrad’s Dealer Principal Manish Gupta, alongside a gathering of BMW riders and enthusiasts.

Launched at Auto Expo 2025, the updated BMW S 1000 RR now features refined aerodynamics with winglets, a higher windscreen, and brake cooling ducts. The design is sharper and more compact, perfectly balancing road and track performance.

Under the fairing lies the 999cc inline-four engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology, delivering 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and revving up to 14,600 rpm. A revised airbox with variable intake funnels, M short-stroke throttle, and race-derived electronics make it a true supersport icon.

With this achievement, BMW Motorrad reinforces its presence in India’s premium motorcycle segment, riding strong on the S 1000 RR’s blend of precision engineering, power, and high-performance style.