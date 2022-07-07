BMW Group India Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales Performance

BMW Group India has announced that it has achieved the highest-ever half-yearly sales performance in the country. It delivered 5,570 cars and 3,114 motorcycles between January – June 2022. BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad achieved their highest H1 deliveries.

BMW India saw a significant contribution of nearly 50% coming from the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X4, the BMW X5 and the BMW X7. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW 5 Series garnered extremely good demand in their respective segments.

MINI India saw growth of 50% as compared to the same period last year. The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 45% in sales.

BMW Motorrad India continued its momentum and grew by 56.7%. Together, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS commanded a share of around 90%. The new mid-range BMW F 850 GS / GSA, the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA and the BMW S 1000 RR were important contributors.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.