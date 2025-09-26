BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Launched in India: 10,000 Units Celebration

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition to mark the 10,000-unit milestone of its agile road racing machine. Available at dealerships across India from today, the bike carries a starting price of INR 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The G 310 RR Limited Edition captures BMW’s racing DNA with aggressive decals, ‘1/310’ badging, and aerodynamic bodywork reminiscent of its S 1000 RR sibling. Its full fairing, pulled-up tail, tank-hugging seating, and Champion’s Dome make it look every bit the track-ready racer, while gold upside-down forks, an aluminum swingarm, and Michelin Pilot Street tyres ensure precision handling and grip.

Under the fairing, a 312cc water-cooled single-cylinder engine delivers 25 kW at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a race-tuned anti-hopping clutch. Ride by Wire technology provides sharp throttle response, while four riding modes—Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain—allow the rider to adapt seamlessly from city streets to racetrack corners.

Cooling and performance get an edge with Ram Air intake and gill vents, while full-LED headlights and a short windscreen complete the aggressive face. The suspension setup—an upside-down front fork and aluminum rear swingarm—ensures stability, neutral cornering, and confidence at high speeds.

The bike also features a 5-inch multifunction TFT display with riding stats, mode-specific info, and intuitive graphics, plus a control switch for easy operation while on the move. Safety isn’t compromised either: the 2-channel ABS with rear-wheel lift-off protection and precise braking ensures the rider stays in command, even during late corner braking.

With its track-inspired aesthetics, precise engineering, and advanced electronics, the BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition is a perfect package for riders seeking a spirited, road-ready race bike. It’s compact, aggressive, and unmistakably BMW—ready to turn heads and corners alike.