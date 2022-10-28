BMW G 310 RR: 1000 Delivered in 100 Days, 2200 Booked During Diwali

BMW Motorrad India has announced that it has delivered 1000 units of the BMW G 310 RR in 100 days. Apart from that, the company has also received more than 2200 bookings for the motorcycle during Diwali.

Commenting on the model’s grand success in such a short period, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said:

As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment. The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts. We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorcycling community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging.

India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of highly successful BMW 310 model series. The first-ever BMW G 310 RR proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with an unlimited adrenaline rush on the tarmac. With the combination of a stunning superbike design and modern technology, it is the ultimate riding machine - the best companion on racetracks and city roads alike.