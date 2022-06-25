BMW G 310 R Rider Academy in India Announced

BMW Motorrad has announced the first-ever BMW G 310 R Rider Academy in India. The Rider Academy will offer BMW G 310 R riders curated training sessions to hone their riding skills under expert guidance. BMW Motorrad will host a one-day exclusive riding experience for BMW G 310 R owners.

The participants will go through comprehensive training. The training includes basic familiarity with the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider position, throttle control, vision, steering and other exercises such as emergency braking and riding on a track.

Registration for the BMW G 310 R Rider Academy can be made by contacting the nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership.

The following regulations apply: