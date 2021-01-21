BMW F 900 R price hiked; now costs a whopping INR 90,000 more

It was in May 2020 when BMW Motorrad launched the F 900 R in India. Back then, the new German roadster was priced at INR 9.90 lakh*. Fast forward to today, the company has increased the price of the F 900 R by a whopping INR 90,000.

Also Read: BS6 BMW G 310 R price in India revised; first hike since launch

Yes, that’s right. To purchase a brand new BMW F 900 R in India right now, you would need to shell out INR 10.80 lakh*. That’s quite a big hike, isn’t it?

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike BMW F 900 R INR 9.90 lakh INR 10.80 lakh INR 90,000

As expected, apart from revising the pricing of the F 900 R, BMW Motorrad has incorporated to no other changes in the roadster.

BMW F 900 R Specs

Powering the F 900 R is an 895cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This motor has been tuned to produce 105 hp of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. BMW Motorrad says that it has calibrated the engine such that 87 Nm of torque is available from as low as 4,500 to 8,500 rpm. To further enhance the riding experience, two opposed counterbalance shafts are fitted in the engine for smoother operation.

BMW F 900 R Features

The muscular and bold design of the F 900 R helps the motorcycle to stand out from the crowd. From the front, the combination of the LED headlamp and golden USD forks is a head-turner. The side profile is maintained by the short exhaust, sculpted fuel tank, and compact tail. The motorcycle comes with a 6.5-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster with BMW Motorrad Connectivity. There are two riding modes (rain and road), traction control, and automatic stability control. The BMW F 900 R can be purchased in either Black Storm Metallic colour option with Silver Rims or Silver Metallic/Racing Red paint scheme with Black Rims.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom