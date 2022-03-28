BMW Cars in India to Become Costlier from Next Month

BMW India has announced a price increase of up to 3.5% across the BMW model range effective 01 April 2022.

The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, the impact of the current geo-political situation and exchange rates.

The range of locally produced cars includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M, BMW X5 M and BMW iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).