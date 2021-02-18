Green-Black KTM RC 200 Custom Paint Job Looks Stunning

Whenever we think about KTM, high-performance, fun-to-ride motorcycles come to our minds. Another thing that’s linked to the roots of the Austrian brand, which just can’t be ignored, is the orange colour. While KTM does provide colour options with its products, they are likely to include an orange shade in one or the other way, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Perhaps, that’s why a KTM RC 200 owner got his motorcycle a green-black custom paint job and it looks stunning.

We can see in the video above that the KTM RC 200 is rocking its dual-tone custom paint job. Clearly, a lot of green has been used here and surprisingly, the motorcycle is carrying it pretty well. The entire fairing, a portion of the front fender, fuel tank, and rear cowl have been finished in green. To add a bit of contrast, black highlights are used. For example, the KTM branding, that spreads partly on the fuel tank and front fairing, has been done in black. Similarly, the RC lettering at the bottom of the fairing is in black, too. We can also spot some black lines on the rear cowl.

We also like that even the alloy wheels have been painted black. They go well with the overall dual-tone theme. At the front, the windscreen is glossy black and there’s a green outline around the projector headlamps. Speaking of headlamps, they also carry blue rings which, we think, don’t look that good on this motorcycle. What interesting here is the placement of the front turn indicators. They have been removed from the stock rearview mirrors and fitted directly on the visor. Apart from the cosmetic updates, this KTM RC 200 also features a custom tail tidy.

No mechanical changes have been incorporated here. The bike draws power from a 200cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 26hp and 19.5Nm. It is a liquid-cooled motor which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine is also used in the KTM 200 Duke, the naked sibling of the RC 200.

