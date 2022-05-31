Bharat Petroleum & Bounce Infinity to Set Up Battery Swapping Stations

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Bounce Infinity have joined hands to fortify Bounce Infinity’s extensive battery swapping infrastructure.

Under this partnership, Bounce Infinity will set up its proven and efficacious battery swapping stations across Bharat Petroleum fuel stations in a phased manner. The company aims to set up 3000 stations across the top 10 cities.

Consumers looking to swap their nearly drained batteries can search for the nearest swapping location on the Bounce App. The smart framework will cater not only to the company's retail business but will also support the interoperable partners (2Ws, 3Ws & other OEMs) for ease of mobility across geographies and form factors i.e two-wheelers & three-wheelers. Battery swapping as a solution would also support those 2Ws & 3Ws that have been converted to EV from ICE.

The alliance with Bounce Infinity is a significant step by BPCL in its energy transition journey by creating a formidable solution for the 2 wheeler and 3 wheeler customer segments who have turned out to be the early adopters of electric vehicles and who are today the dominant segments in personal and shared mobility. Having already taken the lead by setting up fast-charging highway corridors starting with the 900 Km Chennai-Trichy-Madurai-Chennai route, the alliance with Bounce Infinity will mark BPCL’s strong presence in urban markets with a network of battery swapping stations.

The Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. Here, Infinity battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a few minutes. With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn’t have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.