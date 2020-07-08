Best seven seater cars in India 2020 - IAB picks

India is a country of large families, and for such families, choosing one particular vehicle is not an easy task. Thankfully, the Indian market gets a few seven seater vehicles which perform multi-purpose tasks, thus being practical for large families as well as even ferrying goods or luggage when needed.

Following are the six best seven seater vehicles in India, ranging from entry level compact seven seaters to premium midsize MUVs

Entry level compact seven seaters

Datsun Go+

The Datsun Go+, in its facelifted avatar, has gained a bit of desirability with better retouches to the exteriors and interior cabin enhancements. The sub-compact seven seater from Datsun now gets daytime running LEDs and 14-inch machined alloy wheels on the outside, while the cabin now sees better finished upholstery and a modern touchscreen infotainment system.

The Datsun Go+ sources its power from a 1.2-litre three cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 68 PS of power with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 77 PS of power with a CVT gearbox. The peak torque is 104 Nm with both the transmission options.

Prices*

Datsun Go+ D – INR 4,19,990

Datsun Go+ A – INR 5,09,990

Datsun Go+ A (O) – INR 5,65,990

Datsun Go+ T – INR 5,99,990

Datsun Go+ T (O) – INR 6,25,990

Datsun Go+ T CVT – INR 6,69,990

Datsun Go+ T (O) CVT – INR 6,89,990

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is a distant cousin to the Datsun Go+, but is based on a completely different platform, and has a totally different design language in and out which has a more youthful vibe to it in comparison. With more seating configurations over Datsun Go+ and a couple of more features like a fully digital instrument console and push button start with keyless entry, the Renault Triber feels more premium and versatile as well.

The Renault Triber shares its 1.0-litre three cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with the Kwid, but here has been retuned to make 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The Triber is being offered with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes.

Prices*

Renault Triber RXE – INR 4,99,000

Renault Triber RXL – INR 5,85,500

Renault Triber RXT – INR 6,35,500

Renault Triber RXZ – INR 6,89,500

Renault Triber RXL AMT – INR 6,18,000

Renault Triber RXT AMT – INR 6,68,000

Renault Triber RXZ AMT – INR 7,22,000

Compact seven seaters

Maruti Ertiga

The Maruti Ertiga has successfully tried to fill in the void left by previous generation Toyota Innova, which grew from its rather smaller footprints to a much larger Innova Crysta. The first generation Maruti Ertiga became a runaway success backed upon by fuel efficient engines and reliability associated with the Maruti Suzuki badge.

The currently available second generation Maruti Ertiga now has only a 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine backed by Maruti’s mild hybrid technology under its hood, which churns out 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. The Maruti Ertiga is available with both 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox options, with a single variant available with CNG fuel option as well.

Prices*

Maruti Ertiga LXI – INR 7,59,000

Maruti Ertiga VXI – INR 8,34,000

Maruti Ertiga ZXI – INR 9,17,000

Maruti Ertiga ZXI + – INR 9,71,000

Maruti Ertiga VXI AT – INR 9,36,000

Maruti Ertiga ZXI AT – INR 10,13,000

Maruti Ertiga VXI CNG – INR 8,95,000

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo was introduced as a replacement to the ageing Xylo, and garnered huge praises for its much more contemporary feel in and out, comfortable seats and plethora of modern features. All these factors do make the Marazzo the plushest compact MPV ever to come out from Mahindra.

The Mahindra Marazzo is yet to receive a BS6 upgrade, which is confirmed for sure. The 1.5-litre four cylinder diesel engine, which produces 123 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque in its BS4 avatar, will be upgraded to BS6 very soon. And like before, it will continue to be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with the possible introduction of an automatic gearbox as well.

Premium seven seaters

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is one seven seater vehicle which is accredited for redefining the segment of MPVs in the Indian market. The first generation model gained a commendable stature for itself with its reliable diesel powertrain and other mechanicals and supreme comfort. And with the new generation Innova Crysta, everything got improved inside out, making it a much more premium vehicle than ever before.

With the BS6 upgrade launched this year, the Toyota Innova Crysta is now available with two engine options – 2.7-litre four cylinder petrol engine (166 PS/245Nm with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT) and a 2.4-litre four cylinder diesel engine (150 PS/343 Nm with 5-speed manual and 150 PS/360 Nm with 6-speed AT).

Prices (petrol)*

Toyota Innova Crysta GX – INR 15,71,000

Toyota Innova Crysta VX – INR 19,00,000

Toyota Innova Crysta VX Touring Sport – INR 19,53,000

Toyota Innova Crysta GX AT – INR 17,07,000

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX AT – INR 21,78,000

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX AT Touring Sport – INR 22,46,000

Prices (diesel)*

Toyota Innova Crysta G – INR 16,49,000

Toyota Innova Crysta G+ – INR 17,14,000

Toyota Innova Crysta GX – INR 17,52,000

Toyota Innova Crysta VX – INR 20,94,000

Toyota Innova Crysta VX Touring Sport – INR 22,27,000

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX – INR 22,43,000

Toyota Innova Crysta GX AT – INR 18,83,000

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX AT – INR 23,63,000

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX AT Touring Sport – INR 24,67,000

Kia Carnival

For those who think that Toyota Innova Crysta feels a bit underequipped and less-premium and still don’t want to splurge on a full size luxury van, the Kia Carnival is one perfect solution for them. With bigger footprints and much more premium interior cabin and features over the Innova Crysta, the Kia Carnival feels suitable for the job of carrying seven people with utmost comfort.

Launched with a lot of fanfare at the Auto Expo 2020, the Kia Carnival in India is available with a single powertrain combination of a 2.2-litre four cylinder diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which belts out 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque.

Prices*

Kia Carnival Premium (7-seater) – INR 24,95,000

Kia Carnival Premium (8-seater) – INR 25,15,000

Kia Carnival Prestige (7-seater) – INR 28,95,000

Kia Carnival Prestige (9-seater) – INR 29,95,000

Kia Carnival Limousine (7-seater) – INR 33,95,000

Also read: Top 5 best small cars in India - IAB picks

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more featured stories and the latest four-wheeler news.

*Prices are of Ex-showroom Delhi