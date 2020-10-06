Best Mahindra Cars You Can Buy Under INR 10 Lakh in India

Since its foray into the four-wheeler market, Mahindra has grounded its superiority as one of the best SUV makers in the country. Badges like the Bolero and Scorpio has spoken volumes about the brand’s position in the Indian market. While India’s love for SUVs remains a well-proven fact, Mahindra has done a rather splendid job in leveraging this affinity and tailoring its products according to the likes of the Indian consumers.

That being said, as the country now opens up in phases, normalcy is far from what it was before, auto sales are expected to rise as consumers are now conscious about safety and health. Hence, people have cut their budget and researches have shown that cars below INR 10 lakh are the ones getting more traction than the more expensive ones. So if you are in the market looking for your next affordable car under INR 10 lakh, here’s what’s on offer from the house of Mahindra.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra recently launched the second-gen Thar to an eager crowd. The popularity of the car was reiterated after Mahindra decided to auction the first unit online. The car went under the gavel for a whopping INR 1.11 crore. The money from the auction is going to be put to use for Covid-19 relief. In its second generation, the new Thar comes with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. These will be available with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

Mahindra has also come out with three roof options that include a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top. There are a total of 13 variants to choose from, depending on engine, gearbox, roof type and features. Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the all-new Thar is available in 6 colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige. In addition to this, one can have the Mahindra Thar in two seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration.

In an attempt to make the car a bit more appealing to a wider audience, the Thar has been updated with modern features like a drizzle-resistant 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Thar also comes with cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and adventure statistics displays. It has got an update in terms of safety too as it gets things like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and hill descent control.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 operates in the hotly contested compact SUV segment in India and has returned respectable sales figures for the company. The top-spec variant of the car comes with segment-first features including seven airbags, dual-zone climate control with memory function, front parking sensors, heated mirrors, and disc brakes for all four wheels. Other noteworthy features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, cruise control, push-button start, leather seats, and hill hold function.

Mechanically, the car is powered by two engine options that come in the form of a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol unit delivers 109 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the oil burner outputs 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. In the domestic market, the XUV300 locks horns with a few of the best selling cars in India including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the recently launched Kia Sonet.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero, for many years, has been the best-selling Mahindra product, thanks to its popularity in the rural market. The no-frill SUV is known for its cabin space, ruggedness, and killer pricing. Mahindra discreetly introduced the BS6-compliant Bolero facelift in India, with prices starting at INR 7.76 lakh*. The model will be available in three variants including B4, B6 and B6 (O).

Exterior highlights of the BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift include a redesigned fascia with a new bumper, new grille, new headlamps static bending headlamps, rear washer and wiper and fog lamps. Inside, the model comes equipped with driver Information System with features such as distance travelled, distance to empty, gear indicator, door ajar indicator and digital clock with day and date. Also on offer are fabric seats, power windows, central locking, keyless entry and a 12V charging port.

The BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 210 Nm of torque between 1,600-2,200 rpm. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. There's no 4x4 on offer. Also, the Bolero does not have many safety features on offer, perhaps, to keep the price in check.

Mahindra KUV100

The KUV100 was India's first sub-compact SUV. Some people also called it the micro SUV. The Mahindra KUV100 is the smallest offering from the company yet, leaving aside the all-electric e2O Plus and the e-Verito. It was launched in 2016. The car was introduced to lure buyers who have a budget of a hatchback, yet want to buy an SUV. Interestingly, to add the Utility Vehicle factor in the KUV100, which Mahindra specializes in, a 6-seater cabin was offered with 3+3 seating alongside a 5-seater cabin.

Among the many firsts that Mahindra offered in the KUV100 were the three-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. However, in the subsequent model called the KUV100 NXT, which was launched as a facelift to the KUV100, Mahindra discontinued the diesel engine and now offers only the mFalcon G80 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 115 Nm output. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra offers the Kuv100 with several features including a 7.8cm Touchscreen Infotainment System with In-built Driver Information System, Bluetooth Audio & Handsfree call, USB, AUX among others. The engine has Micro Hybrid Technology with Engine Start-Stop, while safety-wise, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD among others. The Mahindra KUV100 price starts at INR 5.54 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom