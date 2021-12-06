Benelli TRK 251 Bookings Open, Deliveries to Begin from Jan 2022

Benelli India has commenced the pre-bookings for its all-new adventure tourer, the Benelli TRK 251. The TRK 251 is the younger sibling of the TRK tribe and the ultimate young adventure machine is set to take you to the unexplored terrains.

The Benelli TRK 251 follows the adventure-oriented silhouette of the TRK range and stands out from the crowd while offering Agility, Utility and Nobility. Its design includes stylish high-set twin headlights, visible steel trestle frame, ultra-comfortable riding ergonomics, plush seats, and upswept chrome exhaust pipe. Its exhaust pipe shell out an unmistakable Benelli roar and channels the power of the new generation 250cc motor while offering outstanding ground clearance.

The Benelli TRK 251 can be pre-booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 6,000. The customers can book the all-new young adventure tourer at their nearest authorized Benelli showroom or online at the Benelli India website. The deliveries of the Benelli TRK 251 are scheduled to start from January 2022 across all the exclusive Benelli showrooms in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, said, “We are excited to announce the official pre-bookings of Benelli TRK 251. The all-new TRK 251 is an affordable and young adventure machine meant for customers who are dreaming to explore new terrains and going on different adventures. It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into a new segment of affordable and high-performance adventure tourers. We are committed to introducing Benelli’s world-class superbikes to the Indian market in time for the brand purists and enthusiasts.”

The Benelli TRK 251 will be offered in three colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey. It is powered by a refined 250cc, four-stroke, and four-valve, single-cylinder engine. The TRK 251 gets an 18-litre fuel tank and a fully digital console that provides all the necessary information.