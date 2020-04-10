2021 Benelli TNT 600i design leaked via patent images

The new 2021 Benelli TNT 600i has been revealed through leaked patent images. The leaked pictures tell us that the new motorcycle is quite different from the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i, which has just been launched in China.

The 2021 TNT 600i seen here features a revised front fascia. It has a new headlamp that incorporates a 3-light setup. The two projector lights on the sides could be for the high and low beams whereas the centre light could be a DRL, or it could be the other way around. The new headlight setup also has an aggressive design which enhances the visual appeal of the motorcycle even from the sides. There's also a compact fully-digital instrument cluster.

Benelli has also changed the design of the fuel tank extensions or tank scoops. They are now much sportier and sharper. The tail section of the new motorcycle is also an altered one. It appears to be shorter and features a redesigned rear cowl. The Benelli TNT 600i has a single-piece seat, but it still looks quite attractive.

The new TNT 600i has a changed exhaust system. Unlike in the MY2020 model, in which the dual exhausts are placed right under the pillion seat, the MY2020 model has a 4x1 exhaust system with a shorter end can. It is located near the bike's swingarm and is almost parallel to the ground. We just hope that with this new exhaust setup, the TNT 600i continues to have the brilliant exhaust note.

To make the TNT 600i sportier from behind, Benelli has added a new rear tyre hugger-mounted license plate holder that also holds the vertically stacked rear side turn signals. Overall, the 2021 TNT 600i certainly looks much sportier and better in proportions than the 2020 TNT 600i. What do you guys have to say about this? Let us know in the comments below.

As of now, there is no information regarding the 2021 TNT 600i’s engine and hardware specifications. It’s being anticipated that the bike will use an in-line 4-cylinder engine only, but with different displacement, power and torque output. The 2020 TNT 600i’s engine has a 600 cc powerplant with 81 horsepower and 51 Newton-metres. We are expecting to learn more about the 2021 Benelli TNT 600i soon.

