Benelli India Opens its 48th Exclusive Dealership in Anantapur

Benelli India and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, has opened the 48th exclusive dealership in Anantapur. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Anantapur showroom is situated in a plush locale beside Sakshi office, Rudrampeta, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The showroom, under the dealership of ‘CHIDHAMBARAYSWARAA AUTO MOBILES’, showcases the BS6 range of Benelli bikes that include the Imperiale 400, Leoncino 500, TRK 502, TRK 502X and the 502C.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, "It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘CHIDHAMBARAYSWARAA AUTO MOBILES’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Anantapur Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Anantapur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Andhra Pradesh region is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come together and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories, along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.