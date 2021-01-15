Motorcycle firm Benda teases new 300cc turbo bike called VTR-300 Turbo

A motorcycle company called Benda, that is based in China, has released a teaser image of its upcoming bike - the VTR-300 Turbo. As the name suggests, this new machine is expected to be a 300cc, twin-cylinder, turbocharged motorcycle.

The teaser picture does not reveal much about the Benda VTR-300 Turbo. All we have is the name of the motorcycle and its silhouette. Analysing the title reveals that the ‘VT’ could imply a V-twin engine whereas the figure ‘300’ likely indicates the motor’s displacement. On the other hand, the silhouette shows a fully-faired sportbike that could have a front-biased riding stance.

It is to be noted that Benda, which might not be a very popular name in the global motorcycle community, already sells a bobber that goes by the name BD300-15 in China. This bike is powered by a 298cc, water-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that comes equipped with a DOHC setup. It is capable of delivering 30 hp. While there is no official information regarding the VTR-300 Turbo specs, chances of Benda using the BD300-15’s V-twin engine as the base for its new turbocharged machine are present. It is being speculated that depending on the boost levels, the VTR-300 Turbo could have around 50 hp.

It would be interesting to see how the actual model of the Benda VTR-300 Turbo looks like. We are expecting the Chinese company to launch the motorcycle in its home country soon. More details about the 300cc turbo bike would be revealed then. What are your opinions on this one? Drop your views in the comments below.

Apart from teasing the VTR-300 Turbo, Benda has also released images that suggest two new models are in the pipeline - LFS-700 and VTC-300. The former is expected to be a naked sports motorcycle that is likely to draw power from a 96.6 hp, 680cc inline-four engine, which could have been derived from the design of the Honda CB650F engine. On the other hand, the VTC-300 seems to be like a derivative of the BD300-15 bobber but with a more conventional cruiser styling.

[Source: bennetts.co.uk]