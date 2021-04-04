From Base-spec Maruti Swift to Swift Sport, Here’s One Crazy Transformation

Maruti Swift is a car that doesn’t need any introduction. People from all age groups admire it for its chick styling and sharp handling. The Swift is loved by enthusiasts all around the world. In fact, a sportier version of the Swift is sold in some international markets with the ‘Sport’ suffix. The Swift Sport, sold internationally, looks much sharper than the Swift sold in the Indian market. Therefore, Indian enthusiasts are often seen modifying their rides to look like the Swift Sport sold in the international market. Here’s one example that we recently came across via a social media platform.

The car seen in the pictures here belongs to Praveen Murugan, who hails from Tamil Nadu. This modified Swift started life as the base-spec Maruti Swift LXI. However, it looks nothing like the entry-level trim of the hatchback anymore. The owner has performed a slew of modifications on his Swift to make it look meaner and sharper. It gets Swift Sport’s body kit, which includes a sportier front bumper, side skirts, and a rear bumper with a massive diffuser. To ensure there’s enough oomph factor, the owner has wrapped the car in a Fluorescent Green shade. For the dual-tone treatment, the roof is finished in glossy black.

Moreover, it gets spoiler at the rear. The owner has swapped the stock headlamps and taillamps with a set of aftermarket units, which feature a smoked effect. The base-spec Maruti Swift comes with 14-inch steel rims. This example, however, now rides on 17-inch Lenso rims, shod with Yokohama tyres. With these changes, it comes up as a tastefully modified example. Sadly, there are no mechanical upgrades to talk of.

Recently, the Swift has received a mid-cycle update, which comes with revised styling, a beefed-up feature list, a powerful motor, and increased prices. While the changes on the exterior are minimal and limited to a new radiator grille only, it now gets a new Dualjet motor which also does duties on the Dzire. The 1200cc powerplant develops a peak power output of 90 PS and max torque of 113 Nm. Also, there are two transmission choices to choose from – 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. With prices starting from INR 5.73 lakh and going up to INR 8.41 lakh, Swift competes with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo.