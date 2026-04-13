Bajaj Pulsar 180 Returns with LED Lighting and Bluetooth Connectivity

Bajaj Auto has brought back one of its most iconic motorcycles, the Pulsar 180, now updated with modern features and refreshed styling. The bike is priced at ₹1,22,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The return of the Pulsar 180 comes on the back of strong rider demand and coincides with 25 years of the Pulsar brand. Known for shaping India’s performance biking scene, the 180 played a crucial role in building the Pulsar legacy by offering a balance of power and everyday usability.

In its latest avatar, the Pulsar 180 gets new graphics along with a full LED setup, including the headlamp and indicators, giving it a sharper and more contemporary look. It also features a Bluetooth-enabled digital console, bringing in modern connectivity to the old-school streetfighter.

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While the core character remains intact, the updates aim to keep the motorcycle relevant for today’s riders. It continues to position itself as a solid upgrade for those stepping up from 150–160cc machines, offering more performance and road presence without losing practicality.