Spain Gets Its First Commercial Robotaxi

Autonomous mobility is picking up pace in Europe, with WeRide, Uber and Avomo confirming Spain’s first commercial robotaxi pilot in the Region of Madrid. The service is expected to go live in 2026 and will be accessible via the Uber app.

The rollout will begin with trained safety operators behind the wheel, before gradually transitioning to fully driverless operation as the system meets performance benchmarks. It’s a cautious but calculated approach, aimed at building trust while scaling the tech.

Madrid becomes the fourth city under the WeRide-Uber partnership, which has ambitious plans—15 cities and tens of thousands of robotaxis globally by 2030. The duo already runs fully driverless services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Riyadh next in line.

Unlike traditional fleet models, WeRide follows an asset-light strategy. In Madrid, fleet ownership and operations will be handled by Avomo, a company already experienced in managing Uber fleets in cities like Atlanta and Austin.

The choice of Madrid isn’t random. Strong demand for urban mobility, coupled with a supportive regulatory environment, makes it an ideal testing ground. The service will run on WeRide’s One platform, backed by its GENESIS simulation tools.