Next-Gen Audi Q7 Set for 2026 Debut Alongside New Q9

Audi is preparing a major shake-up of its SUV lineup, confirming that the third-generation Audi Q7 will debut in summer 2026. The reveal will happen alongside the all-new Audi Q9, a model set to sit above the Q7 for the first time.

First introduced in 2005, the Q7 played a key role in establishing Audi in the large luxury SUV segment. Two generations later, it remains a cornerstone of the brand’s global portfolio. Now, the upcoming third-gen model is part of a broader product push across Audi’s SUV range.

Details are still under wraps, but Audi has confirmed a fresh exterior design, a more versatile cabin, and updated tech. The driving experience is expected to span both comfort and performance, staying true to the Q7’s dual personality.

Sharing the spotlight will be the Q9—an entirely new nameplate. Slated to debut in the second half of 2026, it will take position as Audi’s flagship SUV, pushing the brand further into the top-end luxury space.