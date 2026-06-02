Bridgestone has introduced the new UltraWeather tyre, replacing the outgoing WeatherPeak with a more capable, tech-forward alternative designed for year-round performance.

Certified with the three-peak mountain snowflake rating, the UltraWeather is built to handle severe winter conditions while maintaining strong all-season usability. It uses Bridgestone’s Enliten technology, which focuses on improving tread life, lowering rolling resistance, and boosting overall efficiency—making it suitable for both internal combustion cars and EVs.

Performance gains are a key highlight. In internal testing, the UltraWeather delivered 3% better wet braking than its predecessor, stopping four feet shorter. It also showed a significant edge in snow, outperforming the Goodyear WeatherReady 2 by 14% in braking tests and beating the Pirelli WeatherActive by 10%.

Bridgestone is backing the tyre with a 60,000-mile limited warranty. It is available now in select sizes, with plans to expand to 61 variants covering 16- to 22-inch wheels.

The UltraWeather is designed to fit a wide range of vehicles—from compact cars like the Honda Civic and Subaru Impreza to larger SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Taos.