Polestar Enters Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Eyes Stronger Europe Presence

Polestar is continuing its aggressive European push, confirming entry into Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. With this move, the EV maker will expand its global footprint to 31 active markets.

Instead of building a network from scratch, Polestar is tapping into the existing retail infrastructure of Volvax Baltic. It’s a smart, low-risk approach that allows the brand to scale quickly while maintaining a premium retail experience.

The rollout begins with the first Polestar Space in Tallinn, scheduled to open in June 2026. This will be followed by additional locations in Riga and Vilnius later in the year, ensuring coverage across all three Baltic capitals.

Europe continues to be Polestar’s strongest market, accounting for a dominant 78% of its global retail sales in Q1 2026. Expanding deeper into the region only strengthens that position.

Crucially, the Baltic region already offers a solid EV ecosystem. Customers will gain access to Polestar Charge, which includes over 2,800 charging points across the three countries. From high-speed chargers to local options, the network provides the backbone needed for everyday usability.