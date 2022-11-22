Bajaj Pulsar 150 Gets Major Upgrade - New Design, Engine & Features

Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been given a major upgrade. The latest version of the motorcycle comes with a new design, new engine and multiple new features.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 is based on the same platform that the company has used in the Pulsar N250, F250 and the N160. The motorcycle has now become sportier, sharper and lighter. It has a new aerodynamic 3D front that embodies sculptural purity and sports a dynamic interplay of metalised, dual colours. The single-disc variant allows a more upright stance, while the twin-disc variant has a sportier stance and comes with a split seat.

A dynamic tank profile is contrasted with a thin waistline that extends to a contoured seat profile. Along with a 790mm seat height, the proportions are made for rider comfort. With a new mono-shock rear suspension, and an underbelly exhaust positioned near the bike’s centre of gravity, the design ensures better balance and handling – making it one of the most manoeuvrable bikes in its class.

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is powered by a new 149.68cc engine, which gives best-in-class power and instantaneous throttle response. It delivers a peak power of 14.5 Ps @ 8500 RPM and a maximum torque of 13.5 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Most importantly, 90% of the torque is available across the usable RPM range. Add to that a superior gear shift and a damper for better NVH management, and you have the most refined Pulsar 150 to date.

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is attractively priced at Rs 1,19,757 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 1,19,565 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for twin-disc variant and Rs 1,16,755 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and Rs 1,16,563 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for single-disc variant. It will be available in 5 colours for both variants – Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White.