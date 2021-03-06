Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Launched, 1st in its Segment to Feature ABS

The new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS had already started to reach dealerships across the country. So, it was only a matter of time before Bajaj Auto launches the new commuter in the Indian market. Well, the time has come. The new Platina 110 ABS is now official. It is the first motorcycle in its segment to feature ABS (single-channel).

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Price

Bajaj Auto is asking INR 65,926* for the new Platina 110 ABS which makes it just over INR 1,600 more expensive than the commuter’s H-Gear model that retails at INR 64,301*. It is available in 3 colour options namely Charcoal Black, Volcanic Red, and Beach Blue.

Also Read: New Bajaj Platina 100ES Launched at Competitive Price

Speaking at the launch of the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS, Sarang Kanade, President - Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit, Bajaj Auto said:

The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios. We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains & roads of the country would take cognizance of the need to keep themselves & their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology. The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Features

The highlighting element of the new Platina, undoubtedly, is the single-channel ABS which is a welcoming safety feature. The braking system of the commuter includes a 240mm disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. Some of the other key features include:

White alloy wheels

New graphics and decals

Long and comfortable seat

Redesigned rearview mirrors

LED DRLs

Analogue instrument cluster with ABS indicator

Large rear footpegs

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Specs

For the engine, Bajaj Auto has used a 115.45cc single-cylinder engine which has also been employed in the Platina H-Gear. The air-cooled motor comes with an electronic injection system and is capable of pumping out 8.6PS of max power at 7000rpm and 9.81Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi