New Bajaj Platina 100ES Launched at Competitive Price

There’s a new Bajaj Platina 100ES in the Indian market. The updated commuter has been launched at a very competitive price which makes it the most affordable motorcycle currently on sale in the country to feature an electric start system.

Speaking at the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of kick start riders to upgrade to the much-sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology.

2021 Bajaj Platina 100ES Features

The new Platina 100ES has the same silhouette as the other models in this lineup. However, for the updated variant, Bajaj Auto has included a set of newly designed white alloy wheels which has also been used by the company in the soon-to-be-launched Platina 110 ABS. These wheels use tubeless tyres. The new motorcycle also comes with updated rearview mirrors.

It is to be noted that the 2021 Bajaj Platina 100ES does not get gas-filled absorbers at the rear. It uses spring-in-spring twin shock absorbers that handle the suspension duties at the back. Some of the other features include:

LED DRLs

Long and comfortable seat

Telescopic front forks

Blacked-out exhaust with chrome heat shield

2021 Bajaj Platina 100ES Specs

Powering the new Platina 100ES is a familiar 102cc single-cylinder BS6 engine that comes with electronic injection. This motor is capable of producing 7.9PS of max power at 7500rpm and 8.3Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. For the transmission, Bajaj Auto is providing a 4-speed gearbox.

2021 Bajaj Platina 100ES Price & Colours

The 2021 Bajaj Platina 100ES has been priced at INR 53,920*. It will be available in two colours - Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals - at all authorised dealership across the country.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi